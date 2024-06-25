Pawan Kalyan’s Film Break for Three Months

Spread the love

Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan is on cloud nine after reporting record victory. He is the new Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The actor-turned-politician took a small break from films and he had plans to resume the shoots of his upcoming films in July. But the update we hear says that Pawan Kalyan will stay busy with his political engagements for the next three months. He is focused on the developments and is interacting with the people.

He may resume the shoot of OG and he will complete the shoot of the film in a single schedule after three months. For now, he has no plans to resume the shoots and focus on films. Some of his close sources say that Pawan Kalyan will complete the current projects and he will not take up any new films for now. He will spend his full time on politics for now.