Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Pawan Kalyan's Film Break for Three Months

Pawan Kalyan’s Film Break for Three Months

Kangana Ranaut bows down to the changes suggested by Censor Board
Raa Macha Macha from Game Changer: Visual Grandeur
Elephant Symbol Sparks Flag Controversy in Tamil Nadu Politics
NBK back to the shoot of Unstoppable
Official: Bollywood Veteran actor in Prabhas’ Next

Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan is on cloud nine after reporting record victory. He is the new Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The actor-turned-politician took a small break from films and he had plans to resume the shoots of his upcoming films in July. But the update we hear says that Pawan Kalyan will stay busy with his political engagements for the next three months. He is focused on the developments and is interacting with the people.

He may resume the shoot of OG and he will complete the shoot of the film in a single schedule after three months. For now, he has no plans to resume the shoots and focus on films. Some of his close sources say that Pawan Kalyan will complete the current projects and he will not take up any new films for now. He will spend his full time on politics for now.

