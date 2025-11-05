Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Environment Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to take steps to create a permanent habitat for flamingos at Pulicat Lake. The scenic lake, known for attracting migratory birds from Siberia every winter, is set to be developed as a major ecotourism destination. Pawan Kalyan emphasised that the flamingos, which stay for nearly six months every year, are not just visitors but a symbol of the region’s ecological richness. He urged forest officials to ensure adequate protection for the birds, especially after the recent cyclone, and to strengthen Pulicat’s status as a sustainable haven for wildlife and nature lovers.

However, YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy responded with a touch of sarcasm. While praising Pawan’s intentions, he humorously suggested creating a permanent home for Pulasa fish in the Godavari River as well. He added that since Pawan’s name means “wind” and “welfare,” he should also take charge of controlling the state’s weather. Bhumana’s witty remarks quickly went viral, sparking lively discussions across political circles.