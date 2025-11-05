x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction

Published on November 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction
image
Bandla Ganesh Clarifies Remarks After K Ramp Success Meet Controversy
image
Sree Vishnu Headlines Youthful Entertainer Directed by Sunny Sanjay
image
Jatadhara Release Trailer: Action Packed Spectacle
image
Salman Khan Faces Legal Action Over Pan Masala Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Environment Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to take steps to create a permanent habitat for flamingos at Pulicat Lake. The scenic lake, known for attracting migratory birds from Siberia every winter, is set to be developed as a major ecotourism destination. Pawan Kalyan emphasised that the flamingos, which stay for nearly six months every year, are not just visitors but a symbol of the region’s ecological richness. He urged forest officials to ensure adequate protection for the birds, especially after the recent cyclone, and to strengthen Pulicat’s status as a sustainable haven for wildlife and nature lovers.

However, YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy responded with a touch of sarcasm. While praising Pawan’s intentions, he humorously suggested creating a permanent home for Pulasa fish in the Godavari River as well. He added that since Pawan’s name means “wind” and “welfare,” he should also take charge of controlling the state’s weather. Bhumana’s witty remarks quickly went viral, sparking lively discussions across political circles.

Previous Bandla Ganesh Clarifies Remarks After K Ramp Success Meet Controversy
else

TRENDING

image
Bandla Ganesh Clarifies Remarks After K Ramp Success Meet Controversy
image
Sree Vishnu Headlines Youthful Entertainer Directed by Sunny Sanjay
image
Jatadhara Release Trailer: Action Packed Spectacle

Latest

image
Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction
image
Bandla Ganesh Clarifies Remarks After K Ramp Success Meet Controversy
image
Sree Vishnu Headlines Youthful Entertainer Directed by Sunny Sanjay
image
Jatadhara Release Trailer: Action Packed Spectacle
image
Salman Khan Faces Legal Action Over Pan Masala Advertisement

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction
image
Jagan Gears Up for Major Party Revamp
image
Chandrababu Naidu at London Forum: ‘Governments and Industry Must Unite for a Sustainable Future’

Related Articles

Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025