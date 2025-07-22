Pawan Kalyan’s humility and self-depreciation wins plaudits

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan commands unrivaled fan following among Telugu audiences across the globe. He hold numerous box office records and his films get thunderous openings despite him not coming out for promotions. His stardom requires no validation. Yet, he always stays grounded and humble. He never shies away from admitting in the public about his liabilities.

During the media interaction and pre-release event of his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan’s modesty and humility once again came to the fore and his self-depreciation didn’t surprise many because that was his innate quality. Like he did many times earlier during his political meetings, Pawan openly admitted that he doesn’t have big market like other heroes of Tollywood who have now became pan-India superstars. He also publicly accepted that he cannot dance like some of the current generation actors and also doesn’t have a huge market like them.

Pawan Kalyan also revealed why he always depends on remake scripts instead of attempting new stories. ” If I don’t do remake films, how will I run my family and political party ? I too need money and if I try new stories, audience won’t encourage me, So I have no other option” Pawan commented on stage. He also stated there are no big-ticket directors with him to deliver big budget films.

Pawan Kalyan became emotional when he opened up about the low phase when a series of flops struck his successful career. He admitted that one big flop has derailed his career and made him lose grip on script selection. He expressed his gratitude to director Trivikram Srinivas for standing by him during tough times.

Talking about Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan said it has been a gruelling journey working on this period drama. He stated that after many years he put in every possible effort to dance and perform stunts on his own choreography. He expressed gratitude to his fans for their unconditional love and support in politics and movies.