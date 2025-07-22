x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan’s humility and self-depreciation wins plaudits

Published on July 22, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Photos: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre release Event
image
Pawan Kalyan about Trivikram and Choosing Remakes
image
Pawan Kalyan’s humility and self-depreciation wins plaudits
image
Historic First: Over 200 MPs Back Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma
image
War 2 trailer release gets delayed

Pawan Kalyan’s humility and self-depreciation wins plaudits

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan commands unrivaled fan following among Telugu audiences across the globe. He hold numerous box office records and his films get thunderous openings despite him not coming out for promotions. His stardom requires no validation. Yet, he always stays grounded and humble. He never shies away from admitting in the public about his liabilities.

During the media interaction and pre-release event of his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan’s modesty and humility once again came to the fore and his self-depreciation didn’t surprise many because that was his innate quality. Like he did many times earlier during his political meetings, Pawan openly admitted that he doesn’t have big market like other heroes of Tollywood who have now became pan-India superstars. He also publicly accepted that he cannot dance like some of the current generation actors and also doesn’t have a huge market like them.

Pawan Kalyan also revealed why he always depends on remake scripts instead of attempting new stories. ” If I don’t do remake films, how will I run my family and political party ? I too need money and if I try new stories, audience won’t encourage me, So I have no other option” Pawan commented on stage. He also stated there are no big-ticket directors with him to deliver big budget films.

Pawan Kalyan became emotional when he opened up about the low phase when a series of flops struck his successful career. He admitted that one big flop has derailed his career and made him lose grip on script selection. He expressed his gratitude to director Trivikram Srinivas for standing by him during tough times.

Talking about Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan said it has been a gruelling journey working on this period drama. He stated that after many years he put in every possible effort to dance and perform stunts on his own choreography. He expressed gratitude to his fans for their unconditional love and support in politics and movies.

Next Pawan Kalyan about Trivikram and Choosing Remakes Previous Historic First: Over 200 MPs Back Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan about Trivikram and Choosing Remakes
image
Pawan Kalyan’s humility and self-depreciation wins plaudits
image
War 2 trailer release gets delayed

Latest

image
Photos: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre release Event
image
Pawan Kalyan about Trivikram and Choosing Remakes
image
Pawan Kalyan’s humility and self-depreciation wins plaudits
image
Historic First: Over 200 MPs Back Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma
image
War 2 trailer release gets delayed

Most Read

image
Historic First: Over 200 MPs Back Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma
image
Breaking: Jagdeep Dhankar resigns as Vice President
image
VS Achutanandan: Communist legend leaves behind an inspiring legacy

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree