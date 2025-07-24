x
Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan’s Message for his Fans

Published on July 24, 2025 by swathy

Pawan Kalyan’s Message for his Fans

Pawan Kalyan’s recent film Hari Hara Veera Mallu released today along with paid premieres last night. The film opened on a super strong note though the word of mouth is not encouraging. The team arranged a grand success party this evening in Hotel Daspalla, Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan along with Nidhhi Agerwal, Jyoti Krishna, AM Rathnam and Mythri Naveen, Ravi Shankar attended the bash.

During his speech, Pawan Kalyan conveyed a message for his fans. “This is for my fans. Please don’t be so sensitive. Please be easy as I am the one who will take the pressure. You people enjoy your life. Don’t be stressed because of the comments on social media. If you have guts, step out with a strong reply. Handle all the negative aspects in style” told Pawan Kalyan to his fans.

Pawan also welcomed the feedback for the technical aspects. He said that all these will be improved in Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2.

