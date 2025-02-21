Pawan Kalyan’s Morphed Pictures: Multiple Cases Filed

Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh’s deputy chief minister recently attended the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. This event led to negative reactions online with many people mocking Kalyan’s body. When photos of him shirtless during a holy bath in the Ganga went viral, he faced body shaming and was criticized for his weight and appearance. Some individuals even shared offensive and inappropriate images of Kalyan. In response, Andhra Pradesh police got involved because JSP supporters believed their leader was being disrespected through manipulated photos on social media.

As a result, multiple police complaints were filed against those who shared the pictures of Pawan Kalyan taken in Prayagraj. The case covers several areas like Chittoor, Vijayawada, and Nellore. With the police looking into it, those who posted the Murphy photos and mentioned Pawan Kalyan online should be caught soon. They might face serious consequences from the police in the near future. Some of them also posted morphed pictures and the AP cops are tracing out from where the morphed pictures emerged from.