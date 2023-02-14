Pawan Kalyan’s next film launch postponed

Pawan Kalyan already announced a bunch of films and some of them are in shooting mode. His Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a periodic drama in Krish’s direction is on set for more than three years and waiting for the star actor to complete the shoot. Ustaad Bhagat Singh in Harish Shankar’s direction had a formal launch last year and waiting to go on to sets. Sujeeth’s film OG also had an official launch and waiting for Pawan Kalyan.

The latest buzz is that his next Tamil remake, an official remake of Vinodhaya Sitham in Samrudhirikani direction launch has been postponed. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej will be seen in the lead roles. The film is expected to have a launch this month but it is pushed for now. The delay is due to the packed schedules of Pawan Kalyan. The film is expected to be produced by People Media Factory and Zee Studios in association with Trivikram’s banner Forture Four Cinemas.