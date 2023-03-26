Pawan Kalyan’s next to be shot Abroad

Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with a bunch of films. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of Vinodhaya Sitham remake and the film is announced for July 28th release. He is also busy with his political activities and has a pending shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The actor signed an action thriller in the direction of Sujeeth and the film was launched officially sometime ago. The shoot commences soon and the core team of the film is currently scouting for locations in Europe.

The film’s cinematographer Ravi K Chandran along with Art Director AS Prakash along with Sujeeth flew to Europe for the locations. The shoot is expected to commence in May. DVV Danayya will produce this film and the hunt for the leading lady is on. OG is the working title for the film. Pawan also signed Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the shoot starts on April 5th.