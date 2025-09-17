Pawan Kalyan’s OG completes Censor Scrutiny

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie OG is all set for a grand release during Dasara season. All eyes are waiting for the trailer of the film. OG is high on expectations and it will be the biggest opener for Telugu cinema this year. The film completed all the censor formalities and it is awarded U/A certificate. The team will announce the same soon. The buzz around the film is huge. Thaman is working on the final mixing and the background score of OG. The trailer release date is expected tomorrow and Pawan Kalyan will promote the film in a grand manner.

All the overseas content has to be dispatched early and the team is working round the clock to send the content. The USA pre-sales are exceptional and OG is expected to smash all the existing records if the film gets a decent word of mouth. Sujeeth directed this stylish action drama and the film has Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan and Emraan Hashmi playing the lead roles. DVV Danayya is the producer of OG.