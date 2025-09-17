x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan’s OG completes Censor Scrutiny

Published on September 17, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Handshake Row : Pakistan boycott Asia Cup match ?
image
Pawan Kalyan’s OG completes Censor Scrutiny
image
Netflix Team meets Allu Arjun and Atlee
image
Teenmaar Mallanna floats new political party
image
Interesting buzz on Prabhas’ Fauji in Bollywood media

Pawan Kalyan’s OG completes Censor Scrutiny

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie OG is all set for a grand release during Dasara season. All eyes are waiting for the trailer of the film. OG is high on expectations and it will be the biggest opener for Telugu cinema this year. The film completed all the censor formalities and it is awarded U/A certificate. The team will announce the same soon. The buzz around the film is huge. Thaman is working on the final mixing and the background score of OG. The trailer release date is expected tomorrow and Pawan Kalyan will promote the film in a grand manner.

All the overseas content has to be dispatched early and the team is working round the clock to send the content. The USA pre-sales are exceptional and OG is expected to smash all the existing records if the film gets a decent word of mouth. Sujeeth directed this stylish action drama and the film has Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan and Emraan Hashmi playing the lead roles. DVV Danayya is the producer of OG.

Next Handshake Row : Pakistan boycott Asia Cup match ? Previous Netflix Team meets Allu Arjun and Atlee
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s OG completes Censor Scrutiny
image
Netflix Team meets Allu Arjun and Atlee
image
Interesting buzz on Prabhas’ Fauji in Bollywood media

Latest

image
Handshake Row : Pakistan boycott Asia Cup match ?
image
Pawan Kalyan’s OG completes Censor Scrutiny
image
Netflix Team meets Allu Arjun and Atlee
image
Teenmaar Mallanna floats new political party
image
Interesting buzz on Prabhas’ Fauji in Bollywood media

Most Read

image
Handshake Row : Pakistan boycott Asia Cup match ?
image
Teenmaar Mallanna floats new political party
image
Big Relief for Amaravati Farmers: Govt Removes “Assigned Land” Tag

Related Articles

Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look