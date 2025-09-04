Pawan Kalyan’s OG Scripts History

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie OG is releasing on September 25th across the globe and the USA pre-release sales are exceptional. OG scripted history and it emerged as the first Indian film to cross the 1 million USD mark in pre-sales in North America. The film has 21 days for release and crossing 1 million USD mark with pre-sales is exceptional. The sales for most of the screens are yet to be open. OG is expected to start on a grand note considering the pre-sales.

The makers closed all the business deals and the theatrical rights were sold for record prices. OG will be the only Telugu film releasing during the Dasara holiday season. Directed by Sujeeth, OG is said to be a stylish action drama and it is produced by DVV Entertainments. Thaman is the music director and Priyanka Mohan is the heroine. The post-production work is in the final stages and the trailer will be launched soon.