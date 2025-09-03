The Real OG of the Box Office is Back — Pawan Kalyan’s Storm Shatters Records in North America!

Before even dropping its trailer, OG has shattered records and stamped its dominance at the North America box office. The film has now crossed a gigantic $1 Million+ in premiere pre-sales, becoming the fastest ever to achieve this sensational feat.

This storm is powered by none other than Power Star Pawan Kalyan, whose unmatched charisma and larger-than-life presence are rewriting the rules of box office pre-release business. Fans and trade circles are unanimous.

They call him OG. And 21 days before release, he’s already ruling the box office.

Carrying the aura of the Hungry Cheetah, Pawan Kalyan is hunting down records one after another. Every poster, every glimpse, and every update from OG has set social media ablaze, and this milestone only cements the film as the biggest pre-release sensation of 2025.

With Power Star Pawan Kalyan leading the charge as Gambheera, and a stellar team including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, director Sujeeth is crafting a cinematic storm. Backed by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, with thunderous music by Thaman S, OG is all set for a grand worldwide release on September 25th, 2025.

They call him OG. North America just proved why.