x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

The Real OG of the Box Office is Back — Pawan Kalyan’s Storm Shatters Records in North America!

Published on September 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Photos : Kotha Lokah Movie Success Meet
image
The Real OG of the Box Office is Back — Pawan Kalyan’s Storm Shatters Records in North America!
image
Trending News Today
image
Anushka’s new Trend in Promotions
image
I never did a role like Sheelavathi – Anushka

The Real OG of the Box Office is Back — Pawan Kalyan’s Storm Shatters Records in North America!

Before even dropping its trailer, OG has shattered records and stamped its dominance at the North America box office. The film has now crossed a gigantic $1 Million+ in premiere pre-sales, becoming the fastest ever to achieve this sensational feat.

This storm is powered by none other than Power Star Pawan Kalyan, whose unmatched charisma and larger-than-life presence are rewriting the rules of box office pre-release business. Fans and trade circles are unanimous.

They call him OG. And 21 days before release, he’s already ruling the box office.

Carrying the aura of the Hungry Cheetah, Pawan Kalyan is hunting down records one after another. Every poster, every glimpse, and every update from OG has set social media ablaze, and this milestone only cements the film as the biggest pre-release sensation of 2025.

With Power Star Pawan Kalyan leading the charge as Gambheera, and a stellar team including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, director Sujeeth is crafting a cinematic storm. Backed by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, with thunderous music by Thaman S, OG is all set for a grand worldwide release on September 25th, 2025.

They call him OG. North America just proved why.

Next Photos : Kotha Lokah Movie Success Meet Previous Trending News Today
else

TRENDING

image
The Real OG of the Box Office is Back — Pawan Kalyan’s Storm Shatters Records in North America!
image
Anushka’s new Trend in Promotions
image
I never did a role like Sheelavathi – Anushka

Latest

image
Photos : Kotha Lokah Movie Success Meet
image
The Real OG of the Box Office is Back — Pawan Kalyan’s Storm Shatters Records in North America!
image
Trending News Today
image
Anushka’s new Trend in Promotions
image
I never did a role like Sheelavathi – Anushka

Most Read

image
Is Modi Really Worried About KCR?
image
Revanth and Bandi Sanjay Slams BRS: Family Politics or Diversion Tactics?
image
Kavitha Breaks Silence: Harish Rao Conspiracy and Family Rift in BRS

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures