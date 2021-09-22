The Jana Sena Party (JSP) has warned that it would soon get into action mode in the agitation against the disinvestment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Stating that the time is right for taking the next step in the agitation, JSP leader Nadendla Manohar said on Tuesday that party president Pawan Kalyan will meet with workers’ unions next month.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Manohar said that Pawan Kalyan has conveyed the party’s stand on the issue to the BJP leadership in Delhi. The JSP is optimistic that its ally will act positively to secure the employment opportunities of the people of the state.

The Central government’s moves on disinvestment in the Visakhpatnam Steel Plant have been met with opposition from all quarters in Andhra Pradesh, with the employees continuously holding protests on the issue.

Pointing out that the JSP has been patient for so long, Manohar said the party will now get into direct action mode.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his alleged non-confrontational approach with the Central government over the issue, Manohar said that JSP leader Kalyan has no need to compromise.