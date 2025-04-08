Pawan Kalyan’s Son Injured in Singapore Fire Accident

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan younger son, Mark Shankar, was injured in a fire accident in Singapore—on the same day as his elder brother Akira Nandan’s birthday. The family, already in celebration mode, was suddenly thrown into distress as news of the incident broke.

Mark Shankar is currently undergoing a bronchoscopy under general anesthesia. Doctors say his recovery may take time due to smoke inhalation. The family is praying for his swift healing while dealing with the emotional toll of the accident.

The fire broke out at a shophouse on River Valley Road, engulfing the second and third floors of a children’s education center. Fifteen kids and four adults were hospitalized, with one 10-year-old girl tragically losing her life. Brave construction workers and bystanders used scaffolding to rescue people trapped on the third-floor ledge. Authorities confirmed 22 victims six adults and 16 children were hospitalized, with a 10-year-old girl tragically succumbing to her injuries. Workers, who helped in the rescue, described the horror of seeing terrified, soot-covered children unable to escape. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.