Pawan Kalyan’s son Mark Shankar Discharged

AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s son Mark Shankar met with an accident in his school after a fire broke out. The incident took place in Singapore and Pawan Kalyan along with Chiranjeevi and Smt. Surekha flew to Singapore the same night in a special night. Yesterday, the team released a statement that Mark Shankar is recovering well. Today, Chiranjeevi took his official social media page to announce that Mark Shankar is discharged from the hospital.

He said that Mark Shankar is recovering well and he thanked everyone who prayed for his recovery. “Tomorrow is Hanuman Jayanti, and that Lord stood by us, saving that little child from a great danger and a tragedy. On behalf of myself, my younger brother Kalyan Babu and our entire family, we would like to thank you all” posted Chiranjeevi. They are expected to return back to India soon after Mark Shankar recovers. Pawan Kalyan has cancelled all his official programs for now.