Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
Movie News

Pawan Kalyan’s statement about his Film Career

Published on March 24, 2025 by nymisha

Pawan Kalyan’s statement about his Film Career

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has been quite active in the AP politics after taking charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. He has no time for movies and all the shoots of his upcoming films are kept on hold. There are a lot of speculations about these films and the release dates, but Pawan never responded after he won in the 2024 elections. For the first time during an interview to the Tamil media, Pawan Kalyan responded about his film career.

“As long as I need money, I will continue doing films, that too without compromising on my administrative and political job” told Pawan Kalyan. He has to complete the shoots of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is delayed by years and the makers recently announced that the film will release on May 9th across the globe. OG too is expected to release later this year. The fate of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is unknown as there is a major portion of the shoot yet to be completed.

