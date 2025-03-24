Pawan Kalyan’s statement about his Film Career

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has been quite active in the AP politics after taking charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. He has no time for movies and all the shoots of his upcoming films are kept on hold. There are a lot of speculations about these films and the release dates, but Pawan never responded after he won in the 2024 elections. For the first time during an interview to the Tamil media, Pawan Kalyan responded about his film career.

“As long as I need money, I will continue doing films, that too without compromising on my administrative and political job” told Pawan Kalyan. He has to complete the shoots of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is delayed by years and the makers recently announced that the film will release on May 9th across the globe. OG too is expected to release later this year. The fate of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is unknown as there is a major portion of the shoot yet to be completed.