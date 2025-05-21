Pawan Kalyan’s Strict changes for an Item Song

The third single Asura Hananam from Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been released and the team arranged a press meet to release the lyrical song. During the event, the film’s music composer MM Keeravani admitted that Pawan Kalyan has instructed to change the lyrics in an item song ‘Taara Taara’ from the film as some of the lyrics have been objectifying. Soon, the team made changes for the lyrics, according to Keeravani.

Keeravani left Pawan Kalyan in praises for his commitment and responsibility. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is hitting the screens on June 12th across the globe. The post-production work of the film reached the final stages. Nidhhi Agerwal is the heroine while Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist. AM Rathnam is the producer while Krish and AM Jyoti Krisna directed this periodic drama made on a huge budget.