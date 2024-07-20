x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
View all stories
Home > Politics

Pawan Kalyan’s Surprise Trip to Singapore: The Real Reason Revealed

Published on July 20, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies
image
Bomb Threats Target Hotels and Airports : Security Alert Issued
image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pawan Kalyan’s Surprise Trip to Singapore: The Real Reason Revealed

reason behind pawan kalyan singapore visit
Spread the love

In a surprising turn of events, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was recently spotted at the airport with his wife, sporting a clean, formal look. The transformation caught many off guard, especially following his Varahi Deeksha appearance. While speculation ran rampant, the true purpose of his makeover and travel remained a mystery—until now.

Sources close to the politician have revealed that Kalyan’s trip to Singapore was for a heartwarming personal reason. The actor-turned-politician traveled to attend his wife Anna Lezhneva’s graduation ceremony at the prestigious National University of Singapore.

Lezhneva, who has largely stayed out of the public eye, has achieved a significant milestone by earning her Master of Arts degree. Kalyan, ever the supportive husband, was by her side for this momentous occasion.

Images from the graduation ceremony have since gone viral on social media, showcasing the couple’s joy and pride. Fans and supporters have flooded online platforms with congratulatory messages for Lezhneva’s academic achievement.

While this trip marks a brief personal interlude, Kalyan is expected to return to India soon to resume his duties as Deputy Chief Minister. His dedication to both his family and his political responsibilities continues to capture public attention.

As Andhra Pradesh eagerly awaits its Deputy CM’s return, this glimpse into Kalyan’s personal life has undoubtedly added a touch of warmth to his public persona.

-Sanyogita

Next Visakha steel plant will not be privatized, says Minister Previous Jagan meets party MPs, asks them to join Delhi protest
else

TRENDING

image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kanguva: A crucial one for Suriya
image
Bachchans buy 10 flats in Mumbai

Latest

image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies
image
Bomb Threats Target Hotels and Airports : Security Alert Issued
image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Most Read

image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies

Related Articles

Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Fierce soul Sree Mukhi In All Greens’ TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function