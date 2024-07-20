reason behind pawan kalyan singapore visit

Spread the love

In a surprising turn of events, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was recently spotted at the airport with his wife, sporting a clean, formal look. The transformation caught many off guard, especially following his Varahi Deeksha appearance. While speculation ran rampant, the true purpose of his makeover and travel remained a mystery—until now.

Sources close to the politician have revealed that Kalyan’s trip to Singapore was for a heartwarming personal reason. The actor-turned-politician traveled to attend his wife Anna Lezhneva’s graduation ceremony at the prestigious National University of Singapore.

Lezhneva, who has largely stayed out of the public eye, has achieved a significant milestone by earning her Master of Arts degree. Kalyan, ever the supportive husband, was by her side for this momentous occasion.

Images from the graduation ceremony have since gone viral on social media, showcasing the couple’s joy and pride. Fans and supporters have flooded online platforms with congratulatory messages for Lezhneva’s academic achievement.

While this trip marks a brief personal interlude, Kalyan is expected to return to India soon to resume his duties as Deputy Chief Minister. His dedication to both his family and his political responsibilities continues to capture public attention.

As Andhra Pradesh eagerly awaits its Deputy CM’s return, this glimpse into Kalyan’s personal life has undoubtedly added a touch of warmth to his public persona.

-Sanyogita