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Home > Politics

Pawan Kalyan’s Telangana Nav Nirman Sabha Hits Roadblock as Police Deny Permission

Published on June 1, 2026 by swathy

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Pawan Kalyan’s Telangana Nav Nirman Sabha Hits Roadblock as Police Deny Permission

Jana Sena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has encountered an unexpected hurdle ahead of his proposed Telangana Nav Nirman Sabha in Hyderabad. The event, scheduled to be held on June 2 at Sandhya Convention Centre in Gachibowli, was denied permission by Cyberabad Police at the last moment, creating uncertainty over the party’s plans.

Jana Sena leaders had already completed extensive preparations for the meeting and expected a large gathering of party workers and supporters. However, police officials refused permission citing security concerns, the prevailing political atmosphere, and the possibility of law and order issues.

The decision has triggered strong reactions from Jana Sena leaders, who described the move as unfair and abrupt. In response, the party has approached the Telangana High Court seeking urgent relief. Party representatives argued that the event was intended to be peaceful and largely focused on interactions with party cadres and internal leadership. They urged the court to allow the programme to proceed under suitable conditions.

The controversy has also taken a political turn. Several leaders from the ruling Congress party openly opposed the proposed gathering. They questioned the purpose of the event and demanded that Pawan Kalyan apologise to the people of Telangana before conducting political programmes in the state.

Telangana Transport and Backwards Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the meeting was being organised at the behest of the BJP. Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy also criticised the event and questioned the role of Andhra-based political parties in Telangana politics.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena is preparing alternative plans if legal relief does not arrive in time. Party leaders are reportedly considering converting the programme into a limited indoor meeting involving senior leaders, key functionaries, and representatives from the party’s cadre network. The objective is to ensure that Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Hyderabad remains politically significant despite the restrictions.

With the matter now before the court, the High Court’s decision is expected to determine whether the Nav Nirman Sabha will proceed as originally planned or take a different form altogether.

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