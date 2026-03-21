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Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Drops Big

Published on March 21, 2026 by sankar

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Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Drops Big

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Drops Big

Pawan Kalyan’s recent offering Ustaad Bhagat Singh released with decent expectations in theatres on Ugadi holiday. The film fell short in registering big openings due to various reasons. The overseas premieres reported negative word of mouth and the film also opened to poor word of mouth in the Telugu states. Trade circles predicted that the film would pick up with afternoon shows on Ugadi holiday but this did not happen. The first day numbers are pretty average for a Pawan Kalyan’s film.

The biggest surprise is the second day numbers. Ustaad Bhagat Singh dropped big time and the film under-performed on its first Friday. The film’s overseas performance has been disastrous and so is the case in the Telugu states. On the other hand, Dhurandhar: The Revenge impacted Ustaad Bhagat Singh to an extent. The long weekend did not help the film on Friday. Mythri Movie Makers has invested big money on the film and Pawan’s political engagements have delayed the film. Ustaad Bhagat Singh will end up as a loss project for the makers and distributors as per the day two collections.

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