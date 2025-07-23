Pawan Mania Grips BO: HHVM Blockbuster Bookings

The box office is witnessing a tidal wave of excitement as Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited period spectacle, gears up for a thunderous release tomorrow. With advance bookings storming theatres across domestic and overseas markets, the film is shaping up to be nothing short of a historic blockbuster in the making.

Pawan Kalyan’s magnetic aura remains untouched. His promotions for the last two days have created such hysteria that tickets are selling like hotcakes, setting new benchmarks in pre-release business. From single screens to multiplexes, from cities to interiors, the demand is relentless.

Directed by AM Jyothi Krishna on Mega Surya Production, Hari Hara Veera Mallu blends history, heroism, and high-octane drama in a way that’s tailor-made for the big screen. And while Pawan Kalyan’s campaign trail is intense, his timely involvement in the film’s final promotions has further amplified its buzz, pushing the hype into overdrive.

When Pawan Kalyan returns, the industry listens, fans rejoice, and records tremble.