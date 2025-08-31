Pawan meets Allu family to offer condolences

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan called on Allu Arvind’s family in Hyderabad on Saturday night to offer his condolences for the demise of Allu Kanakaratnam, wife of legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah and grandmother of actor Allu Arjun. He went to Allu’s residence in Jubilee Hills straight after his return to Hyderabad from Vishakapatnam immediately post wrapping his political meeting on Saturday.

Allu Kanakaratnam passed away due to age related health issues on Saturday early morning. The who’s who of Mega and Allu families attended the final rites. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna visited Allu Arvind’s house and consoled the bereaved family. Several heartfelt moments between both families during the times of distress went viral on social media.

Pawan Kalyan couldn’t attend the funeral due to his three day political meeting in Vishakapatnam. He returned to Hyderabad soon after the meeting and headed to meet Allu Arvind and Allu Arjun at their residence. Pawan has reportedly spent over an hour there and grieved the loss of Allu Kanakaratnam. He spoke with Allu Arjun and Arvind and returned to his home.