Pawan meets Muralidharan in Delhi, talks about alliance

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had met Union Minister and BJP in Charge of Andhra Pradesh, Muralidharan, in his residence in Delhi on Wednesday. The two leaders spent over an hour discussing Andhra Pradesh politics.

Sources say that Pawan Kalyan had strongly argued for teaming up with TDP in AP to defeat the ruling YSR Congress. He had reportedly explained the position of the three parties in the state and the need to throw the YSR Congress out of the government.

The Jana Sena chief had also reportedly told the union minister how the YSR Congress government is destroying the economy and resources of the state. He sought to inform the union minister that industrialists were running away from the state while new industrialists were not coming.

He further informed the union minister that the youth were suffering as there were no jobs in the state. A large number of youths were migrating to other states, he complained and stressed the need to defeat the YSR Congress government.

He also told the minister the increasing atrocities on women and the failure of the state government to provide security for women and young girls. He had reportedly told the minister some of the incidents that were reported in the state, including the burning of a young boy in Bapatla district recently.

He had specially mentioned about the data theft by the government through the volunteer system. He told the minister that the ruling YSR Congress leaders were threatening the people through the volunteers asking them to vote for their party.

The volunteers were scaring the families of withdrawing the welfare schemes if they failed to vote for the ruling party, Pawan Kalyan said and emphasised the need for BJP and Jana Sena to team up with the TDP to defeat the YSR Congress.