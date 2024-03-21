Pawan meets Naidu, talk about poll strategy

Spread the love

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad. The two leaders have reportedly discussed their strategy to be followed for the coming general elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP had already declared its candidates for 128 Assembly seats out 144 seats that the party would be contesting. The party is also scheduled to release its candidates for 17 Parliament seats.

Chandrababu Naidu is working on finding the candidates for the remaining 16 Assembly seats. The TDP chief is also scheduled to give 10 seats to the BJP and 21 seats to the Jana Sena. The BJP and Jana Sena are waiting for Chandrababu Naidu to name the seats that would be given to them in alliance.

Chandrababu Naidu is said to be working hard on finalising the lists for both the BJP and Jana Sena. Jana Sena was initially given 24 seats, but the party had sacrificed three seats to accommodate BJP. The Jana Sena is currently contesting 21 seats, while the BJP will be contesting 10 Assembly seats.

Sources say that Chandrababu Naidu would finalise the seats in the next two days. He is also scheduled to start his election campaign from March 26 and go around the state.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is also scheduled to start his electioneering from March 27. He is likely to use his Varahi vehicle for the tour. The two leaders would spend most of their time in the coming days in Andhra Pradesh, where the two parties are firm on wresting the power.

There is little disturbance for the Jana Sena in some seats. The party leaders, who are mostly aspiring for the tickets, are upset with the seat adjustment. In Vijayawada West Assembly seat, the Jana Sena leaders are making repeated requests to Pawan Kalyan to take the seat. The seat is said to have been given to the BJP in alliance.

However, the Jana Sena leaders want the seat to be given to them. Party leader Pothina Venkata Mahesh is a strong contender here and has been working in the segment for the past five years. It is to be seen what decision Pawan Kalyan would take on the segments like these in the next couple of days.