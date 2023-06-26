Pawan pledges to defeat YSR Congress in Godavari districts

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that he would not allow the ruling YSR Congress to win even a single seat in the Godavari districts. He said he had launched Jana Sena to free politics from corruption and criminalisation. He would continue to fight against corruption and criminal politics of the YSR Congress, he said.

Pawan Kalyan interacted with the party workers at Narasapuram of West Godavari district. He expressed concern over the increasing crime in the state and blamed the ruling YSR Congress. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was a proven corrupt leader and had even spent 16 months in jail.

On the contrary, Jana Sena is not a corrupt party and has high respect for the law of the land. He wondered why the chief minister was silent about the incident in Bapatla district where a Class X boy was burnt alive. He held the ruling party responsible for the crime and emphasised the need to cleanse politics from crime.

Referring to the aqua culture in Godavari district, the Jana Sena chief said that he would come up with a plan to provide environmental protection to the region. He said he would bring a master plan to clear pollution in the Godavari districts.

Pawan Kalyan also said that he would bring reforms in the health and education sectors. He said he would make both health and education available for all. He felt that the corporate control over these two sectors was depriving the poor of their right to health and education. He said that Jana Sena would ensure that quality education and health are made available for the people in the government schools and hospitals.

He further said that Jana Sena would develop a Religious tourism circuit from Annavaram to Jangareddy Gudem.