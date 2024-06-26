Pawan reviews Swacchandhra Corporation works

Spread the love

Deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday held a review meeting with the officials of the Swachh Andhra Corporation. The officials have given him a powerpoint presentation on the activities of the corporation.

The deputy chief minister expressed shock as the finance department did not release money to the corporation in the last three years. Though the Central government had given the funds, the same was not released to the corporation, the officials told the deputy chief minister.

The officials told the deputy chief minister that the corporation had the funds of Rs 2092.65 crore during 2020-21. But now they have just Rs 7 crore with the corporation, they said. The corporation had spent Rs 728.35 crore during 2020-21, while it had spent Rs 508 crore during 2021-22 financial year. That financial year the corporation had Rs 1066.36 crore in its bank account. But by the end of 2022-23, the corporation has just Rs 3 crore, the officials informed the deputy chief minister.

The officials further told the deputy chief minister that the Central government had released Rs 70 crore during 2021-22, the state government had given another Rs 20 crore as matching grant. The state government had spent Rs 46 crore during the financial year, the officials said. During 2023-24 the corporation had Rs 239 crore, which included state and the Central government contribution. The government had spent Rs 209 crore, the officials said.

Speaking to the officials after the review, the deputy chief minister told them that the previous YSR Congress government had diverted the funds from the corporation. The corporation was made to sit idle and the officials had no work for five years, he said.

The corporation was established with an idea of dealing with the health of the people, by keeping the surroundings clean. The corporation was part of the Swaccha Bharat designed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the deputy chief minister said. However, in Andhra Pradesh, it was neglected and its money was diverted to various other activities, Pawan Kalyan said.

The deputy chief minister told them that he would take care of the corporation and ensure that the funds are given. He would also order a probe into the diversion of funds by the previous government.