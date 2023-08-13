Pawan Stands by Grieving Family and Raises Concerns on Volunteer System

The recent tragic incident involving the murder of an elderly lady named Kotagiri Varalakshmi by a volunteer named Venkat in Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam district, has garnered significant attention. It is known news that the volunteer attacked the old lady to steal her gold jewelry. Amid this distressing backdrop, Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan undertook a visit to console Varalakshmi’s grieving family. Details are as follows.

As part of the Varahi tour, Pawan Kalyan is currently touring the Vishakhapatnam district. The chief of Jana Sena Party, today paid a visit to Varalakshmi’s residence located in the Pendurthi constituency. During his visit, he participated in a tribute ceremony honoring Varalakshmi’s memory. The purpose of this visit was to offer solace and support to the family members who were grappling with this tragic loss.

Interacting with the media on this occasion, Pawan Kalyan expressed his concerns regarding the safety of single women, who seem to be targeted by volunteers for criminal activities. He shared that these issues would be brought to the attention of the Union Home Ministry. Pawan Kalyan reaffirmed his party’s commitment to pursuing justice for Varalakshmi and ensuring that the perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.

Drawing attention to another disturbing incident, Pawan highlighted a case in Narsipatnam where a volunteer allegedly impregnated a single woman, and the leaders of the YSRCP failed to respond appropriately. He also commented that more than a hundred children have gone missing in the Uttarandhra region, pointing to the need for improved law and order.

Furthermore, Pawan Kalyan criticized the lack of security and protection for Members of Parliament (MPs) and their families under the YSRCP-led government. He emphasized that if an MP’s own family could be subjected to attacks without adequate action, it was indicative of a broader issue with governance and leadership. But Vizag MP told he doesn’t want to respond to the comments of Pawan.

Pawan’s Varahi tour is getting considerable attention in the state of AP now. We need to wait and see how YSRCP leaders will respond to these comments.