Pawan targets Vizag MP

Pawan Kalyan is currently on his Varahi tour’s third phase in Vishakhapatnam district, and his visit is receiving a tremendous response from the local people. During this tour, he squarely aimed his criticism at Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana, and his pointed remarks are making tremors in AP politics. Details are as below.

Jana Sena Party’s leader, Pawan Kalyan, seems to have targeted YSRCP’s Vizag MP, MVV Satyanarayana in this tour. Pawan reminded the public about the MP’s past connection with criminal activities by talking about the rowdy sheet on him. Pawan alleged that the MP had unlawfully taken possession of lands belonging to a church. Notably, Pawan Kalyan also mentioned about a case involving Satyanarayana’s construction of a 24-floor building at Siripuram junction, far exceeding the official permit of only 4 floors. Pawan reassured the citizens that, if the Janasena party assumes power, it will dismantle all such illegal structures in Vizag. He cautioned the public against investing in ventures linked with the MP to safeguard themselves from potential losses. Pawan strongly asserted that Satyanarayana became the MP of Vizag only to loot the people of Vizag.

Pawan Kalyan stressed that individuals entangled in court cases cannot genuinely speak for the people in the assembly or parliament. He urged voters to exercise caution during the upcoming elections. Shifting his attention to the recent abduction of family members of the same MP, Pawan Kalyan alleged that this incident starkly highlighted the worsening law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh. He expressed bewilderment over the MP’s subsequent support for the state government despite the family’s distressing experience.

Pawan emphasized that this incident shows the need for leaders who care about the people more than politics and urged people to vote carefully in the next elections.