Pawan teaches a lesson to Prakash Raj

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan urged senior actor and activist Prakash Raj to learn a lesson to not hurt Hindus in the name of secularism. Speaking on the adulteration of Tirupati laddu prasadam issue, Pawan Kalyan came down heavily on those, humiliating Hindu religion in the name of secularism.

Pawan Kalyan as part of his 11-day Prayashchitta Deeksha, took up Shuddi (cleaning ritual) at Sri Durga Malleshwara Swamy temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Janasena chief came down heavily on those hurting Hindus sentiments.

“When we are raising concerns over the adulteration of sacred Tirupati laddu prasadam, some are alleging that we are hurting secularism. How come expressing our pain and anguish is against secularism? Even respected actor like Prakash Raj took a stand against us,” said AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, expressing his anguish over neglecting Hindus interests in the country.

“Prakash Rajgaru I have extreme respect towards you. You also know it. Secularism cannot be one way. It has to be two way. Please learn your lesson. You cannot humiliate Hindus in the name of secularism. You are going haywire in the name of secularism. It may be fun for you. Not for us. Hindus sentiments have been severely hurt,” thundered an emotional Pawan Kalyan appealing to acclaimed actor Prakash Raj.

Pawan Kayan questioned, whether politicians and celebrities humiliating Hindus in Tirupati laddu issue, will behave in the same way, when a mistake occurs in a mosque or church. He gave a call for Hindus to take steps to save Sanatana Dharma on the occasion.

Dnr