Pawan to bat for TDP in NDA meet

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is likely to raise the issue of restoring alliance with the TDP in Andhra Pradesh in the coming elections. He is planning to raise the issue at the meeting of the NDA parties scheduled to be held in Delhi on Tuesday.

Pawan Kalyan had been waiting for an opportunity to convince the BJP leaders to restore the party’s alliance with the TDP ahead of the 2024 general election. He is firm on ensuring that the anti-government vote is not divided as that would benefit the ruling YSR Congress. He already had three rounds of meetings with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the last eight months.

The TDP, BJP and Jana Sena have gone for elections in alliance in 2014 and have won the battle. The BJP became a partner in the TDP-led government in the state, while Jana Sena, which did not contest the elections, remained outside the cabinet.

However, things changed with the BJP leadership bringing a special package proposal instead of the special category status promised to the state at the time of bifurcation. It was Jana Sena which walked out of the alliance, followed by the TDP in 2018.

After the breakup of the alliance, the three parties did not benefit in the 2019 general election. While Jana Sena won one seat, the TDP was reduced to 23 seats. The BJP lost all the seats. This time, the Jana Sena chief is strongly advocating for the restoration of alliance among the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena parties.

Pawan Kalyan, on arriving in the national capital, told the media persons that he would raise the issue at the NDA meeting. He would also focus on development of the two Telugu states, with special attention to the politics of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, BJP chief J P Nadda told media persons that 38 parties were attending the NDA meeting on Tuesday. He said that there has been a positive approach of political parties towards the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that more parties are ready to join the NDA this time.