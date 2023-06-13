Pawan to build party central office at Mangalagiri

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had started construction of the party central office at Mangalagiri in Guntur district. The party is currently functioning in a shed in Mangalagiri, while the headquarters is operated from his office in Hyderabad.

Pawan Kalyan had purchased a piece of land at Mangalagiri from businessman, Lingamaneni Ramesh, in 2018. The site is on the edge of the proposed inner ring road for Amaravati, which is now in the thick of controversy after YSR Congress forming the government.

The Jana Sena chief performed pooja for the new building on Monday, after his Yagam performed in the same site for the welfare of the society – Loka Kalyanam. The yagam is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday evening.

Several producers met Pawan Kalyan at his party office during the yagam. Those who joined the Jana Sena chief included, Y Ravishankar from Mythri Movies, D V V Danaiah from DVV entertainment, A M Rathnam from Mega Surya Productions, B V S N Prasad from SVCC, Viveka Kuchibhotla from Peoples’ Media Factory, besides Pawan’s latest film Ustad Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar.

Later, Pawan Kalyan also inspected his publicity vehicle – Varahai – which is set to be on roads in Andhra Pradesh from June 14. The Jana Sena chief is to embark on the tour of Godavari districts for the next two weeks.