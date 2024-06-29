Pawan worships Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy

Spread the love

Deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday worshiped Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy in Jagtial district of Telangana. Party leaders and the cadre received him all along the road from Hyderabad to the temple.

Pawan Kalyan started his electioneering at this temple after performing special pooja to his Varahi vehicle last year. Later, he performed a special pooja at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. As he won the election with a thumping majority, he came back to the Kondagattu temple and offered special prayers.

The temple priests received the deputy chief minister with temple honours. They performed a special pooja for Pawan Kalyan. He also performed special pooja to the deities of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Sri Lakshmi Ammavaru in the temple.

In Hyderabad, when he went to Kondagattu temple, the Jana Sena activists gathered in large numbers at his house. They performed special poojas to his vehicle before he left Hyderabad. The Jana Sena activists also gathered in large numbers at Thurkapalli, Sameerpet, Siddhipet, Karimnagar and Gangadhara along the route.

Party senior leaders, B Mahendar Reddy, Nemuri Shankar Gowd, Mummareddy Premalingam, Radharam Rajalingam, Y Nagesh and others were present along with Pawan Kalyan in the tour.