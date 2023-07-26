Pawan’s poser to YSR Congress on missing cases

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday asked the ruling YSR Congress leaders to read the statement of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra on missing cases of girls and women in Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Minister had tabled a report in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday during the question hour about the missing cases of girls and women in various states.

In Andhra Pradesh alone over 30,000 missing cases were reported during 2019-21. Out of them, young girls below the age of 18 years over around 7,000, while the rest were women.

The Jana Sena chief said that when he made a statement quoting the National Crime Records Bureau on missing cases, the ruling party leaders have criticised him. He said that the ruling party leaders have even trolled him for his statement on the missing women and young girls in the state.

He wanted to know whether the YSR Congress leaders would also find fault with the Union government and the union home ministry for tabling the reports in the Rajya Sabha. He said that the facts presented by the minister in the upper house have exposed the failures of the state government.

Pawan Kalyan also said that his allegations on the data collection by the volunteers in the state were now substantiated by the union home ministry. He dared his critics to prove him wrong on the data collection allegations he had levelled against the ruling party.