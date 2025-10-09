Pawan’s Promise vs Jagan’s Protest

Politics in Andhra Pradesh was on full display this week. On one hand, former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy attempted a grand re-entry into public life with his tour in Narsipatnam. On the other hand, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan walked straight into the heart of a crisis at Uppada and actually tried to fix things.

Jagan landed in Visakhapatnam with a flashy agenda. He had plans to inspect the government medical college and wave at the crowds like it was still 2019. His party mobilised workers. Banners were printed. Speeches were drafted. But Narsipatnam had different plans. Public outrage erupted. The Dalit community came out in protest against the inhumane treatment of Dr Sudhakar during Jagan’s tenure. They demanded an apology. Instead they got a motorcade.

As Jagan’s convoy crawled through the streets, chants of “Go Back Jagan” filled the air. The police had a hard time controlling the situation. Even the weather seemed unimpressed. Torrential rain poured down on the event and washed away any hope of a PR win.

Meanwhile, over in Pithapuram, Pawan Kalyan showed up with zero drama and a clear plan. He met officials. He met the people. He listened. He promised to resolve the problems of the fishing community within a hundred days. He spoke about pollution audits and retaining walls, not just votes. He even said if he couldn’t deliver justice, he would quit politics altogether.

Jagan came for revival. He got rejection.

Pawan came for resolution. He left behind hope.

That is the difference between a political stunt and real leadership.