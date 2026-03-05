Pawan’s UBS Releasing On March 19

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming commercial entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh is now set to arrive in theatres one week earlier than planned. Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the makers have advanced the film’s release date from March 26 to March 19.

With the new date fast approaching, the team is expected to increase its promotional campaign in the coming days.

The film carries strong expectations, largely due to Pawan Kalyan’s powerful mass image and his reunion with director Harish Shankar after their previous blockbuster collaboration, Gabbar Singh.

With the release date now moved forward and anticipation steadily building, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is poised to kick off the summer season on a massive note. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Pawan Kalyan don the role of a cop once again.