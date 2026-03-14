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Pawan’s UBS Trailer: Blockbuster Spectacle

Published on March 14, 2026 by swathy

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Pawan’s UBS Trailer: Blockbuster Spectacle

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer

The buzz around Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh is growing stronger, with massive response to the songs trailer tease and posters. The team has now unveiled the film’s theatrical trailer.

It’s a cleverly cut trailer that makes a strong impact without revealing much about the film’s storyline. The focus is primarily on Pawan Kalyan’s character — a sincere police officer who doesn’t tolerate anyone standing in his way.

What truly stands out is Pawan Kalyan’s energetic avatar. The star returns with dynamic charisma, and his body language, stylish swagger, and powerful dialogue delivery dominate the trailer, creating several seeti-maar moments. Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna also look lively in their respective roles.

Director Harish Shankar designed the film keeping fans and masses in mind. Music plays a key role in elevating the excitement. It’s a double treat with Devi Sri Prasad providing songs, and S Thaman amplifying the action and drama with his BGM. Mythri Movie Makers mounted the movie ambitiously, as the visuals looked top class.

With the trailer packing action, attitude, and entertainment in equal measure, Ustaad Bhagat Singh looks to emerge as a blockbuster spectacle.

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