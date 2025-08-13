Payyavula Keshav Slams YSRCP Over ‘Bogus Votes’

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav launched a blistering attack on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), accusing it of masterminding bogus voting practices. He alleged that the party had even “tutored” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about the issue via a hotline.

Speaking to the media, Keshav said the NDA remains a strong and reliable partner at the Centre, adding that Revanth Reddy was once a member of their own party. Questioning the silence of Rahul Gandhi, CM Revanth, and Congress leader Manickam Tagore on the bogus votes controversy, he reminded them that such practices by YSRCP began in Uravakonda.

“We trust the people, not bogus votes,” Keshav asserted, accusing YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy of repeatedly trying to provoke the public and party cadres. He praised the voters of Pulivendula for turning out in large numbers despite alleged attempts at malpractice, and suggested Jagan be ready to accept tomorrow’s Pulivendula results with grace.

The editorial knife didn’t stop there. Keshav poked fun at Jagan’s once-cosy friendship with KCR, questioning what became of their “gift and return gift” politics.

Expressing confidence in Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, Keshav said Naidu is now a respected leader on the national stage and predicted he would remain CM for the next decade. He stressed that the coalition government’s focus is on public welfare and development, noting that law and order have improved under their rule.

And in a final punch, he advised YSRCP to worry less about attacking the coalition and more about whether its leaders will even qualify to stand in the next elections.