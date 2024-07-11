Payyavula takes charge as finance minister

Spread the love

TDP senior leader Payyavula Keshav took charge as minister for finance at the Velagapudi secretariat on Thursday. He was welcomed by the officials at the secretariat, who took him to his chamber. He signed the papers releasing Rs 250 crore to the local bodies. The money was from the tenth finance commission.

The release of funds was the promise made by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in his election campaign, the Minister said. He further added that the previous government did not release the grants to the local bodies. He said that the previous YSR Congress government had diverted all funds from various departments.

The finance minister also alleged that the previous government had increased taxes for revenue to the state. However, because of the high taxes, people are going to other states to purchase vehicles and petrol, he said. Even the APSRTC had purchased diesel from Karnataka and Telangana, the Minister said. This purchase had left with no tax revenue to the state, he added.

The minister further said that vehicles are also purchased in the neighboring state. A Fortuner vehicle gives at least Rs 16 lakh tax revenue to the state. With high taxes, people are not purchasing vehicles in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

The finance minister said that he would bring down the taxes and make the state livable. He said that the state’s financial position is in bad condition. The previous government had diverted funds from every department and destroyed the state’s economy, the minister said.

He said he had to look into the financial position of the state. He would also release white paper on the state’s financial position. The debts are alarming, the minister said and added that he would soon explain to the people about the previous YSR Congress government’s financial management.