Peddha Kapu-1 Trailer: Strikes A Chord

Director Srikanth Addala is coming up with a new-age political drama Peddha Kapu-1, introducing Virat Karrna as a lead actor. As the movie is getting ready for release on the 29th of this month, the makers augmented the promotions. Today, the film’s theatrical trailer is dropped.

The trailer begins showcasing terrible situations in a village where a woman dies with nobody is there to help her. This is no big deal for the villagers, as it’s a routine for them. Death is the ultimate reward for those who revolt, yet a youngster decides to challenge the system.

The film deals with the dominant class who vanquishes the lower caste people by resorting to any extent of deceit and violence. Srikanth Addala picked this powerful subject and portrayed it in a most appealing manner. Virat brought life to the character with his strong depiction. Srikanth Addala startles in a role with negative shades.

Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations produced the movie on a high budget and the lavishness can be witnessed in the visuals. Mickey J Meyer’s terrific background score rightly complemented the visuals captured by Chota K Naidu. The fights choreographed by Peter Hein are admirable and engaging.

The trailer strikes a chord with all sections of the audience.