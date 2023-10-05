Peddhakapu-1 is an All Time Disaster For Srikanth Addala

After Brahmotsavam (last theatrical release of director) Srikanth Addala is back with Peddhakapu which is announced to be released in two parts. First part of the film has released on Sep 29th. There were previews for some of the buyers very much before release and they have bought the film for very high prices. AP/TS rights of the film are bought for 12.5 Cr. The film has started with very poor openings and is now struggling to recover the print & publicity costs. It has collected a distributor share of 70 lakhs so far whereas the P&P costs are around 1 Cr. The film is a bigger disaster than Brahmotsavam for the director. The result of the film has raised many doubts on how the distributors are hyping some of the films before release and luring exhibitors to take the films for Minimum Guarantee ‘s. It is now needs to be seen whether the 2nd part will be releasing or not.

