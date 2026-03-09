Peddi: A Perfect Comeback for AR Rahman

Legendary music composer AR Rahman has worked for many Bollywood, Tamil and international films over the years but he did not work for a straight Telugu film. Several filmmakers approached him but the project did not materialize. AR Rahman is finally composing the music for Peddi featuring Ram Charan, a straight Telugu film directed by Buchi Babu. The first single ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ has created new records across the music circles and the second single ‘Rai Rai’ too is leading the music charts.

The other two songs will be out soon and one among them is an item song. Peddi sounds to be a perfect comeback for AR Rahman as a music composer in Telugu and other languages. From the past few years, he has been struggling to deliver a successful and resounding album in Indian cinema. The songs of Peddi are fresh and they appealed to all the languages. AR Rahman is currently working on the background score of Peddi. The film produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru releases on April 30th in theatres.