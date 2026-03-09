x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Peddi: A Perfect Comeback for AR Rahman

Published on March 9, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Peddi: A Perfect Comeback for AR Rahman
image
BSS Celebrates Lavish Roka With Kaavya Reddy
image
Sancharame from Epic: Feels like an Epic Melody in every way
image
Exclusive: NBK Mounting Pressure on his Producers
image
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: High Court Issues Notice to Kavitha and Others

Peddi: A Perfect Comeback for AR Rahman

Legendary music composer AR Rahman has worked for many Bollywood, Tamil and international films over the years but he did not work for a straight Telugu film. Several filmmakers approached him but the project did not materialize. AR Rahman is finally composing the music for Peddi featuring Ram Charan, a straight Telugu film directed by Buchi Babu. The first single ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ has created new records across the music circles and the second single ‘Rai Rai’ too is leading the music charts.

The other two songs will be out soon and one among them is an item song. Peddi sounds to be a perfect comeback for AR Rahman as a music composer in Telugu and other languages. From the past few years, he has been struggling to deliver a successful and resounding album in Indian cinema. The songs of Peddi are fresh and they appealed to all the languages. AR Rahman is currently working on the background score of Peddi. The film produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru releases on April 30th in theatres.

Previous BSS Celebrates Lavish Roka With Kaavya Reddy
else

TRENDING

image
Peddi: A Perfect Comeback for AR Rahman
image
BSS Celebrates Lavish Roka With Kaavya Reddy
image
Sancharame from Epic: Feels like an Epic Melody in every way

Latest

image
Peddi: A Perfect Comeback for AR Rahman
image
BSS Celebrates Lavish Roka With Kaavya Reddy
image
Sancharame from Epic: Feels like an Epic Melody in every way
image
Exclusive: NBK Mounting Pressure on his Producers
image
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: High Court Issues Notice to Kavitha and Others

Most Read

image
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: High Court Issues Notice to Kavitha and Others
image
Nara Lokesh Launches Major Retaining Wall Project Near Prakasam Barrage
image
Is Pawan Kalyan Trying to Bring Vijay’s TVK into the NDA?

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch