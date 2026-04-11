x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Peddi and Vishwambara: Tollywood is Waiting

Published on April 11, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Peddi and Vishwambara: Tollywood is Waiting
image
One More Shock for Jailer2
image
Sahu Garapati delivers a 100 cr blockbuster in Malayalam
image
YSRCP Struggles to Respond On Mavigun: Rachamallu Hits Sharmila While She Slams Botsa’s Drama
image
Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Review

Peddi and Vishwambara: Tollywood is Waiting

Mega fans are eagerly waiting for an official update from the teams of Peddi and Vishwambara about the release dates. Speculations say that Peddi will not hit the screens as per the plan on April 30th. The team is currently tightlipped and they are expected to issue a statement soon. The promotions of the film too are kept on hold and the pending shoot from the team is delayed. Netflix is in talks and the film is expected to release in June. At the same time, the entire Telugu cinema is waiting for the release of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara.

Rumors say that the film releases on July 10th but the team hasn’t made any statement. There are no official updates coming from the team. Vishwambara is already delayed by more than a year and a half. Mega fans are waiting for an official update from the team. The makers are closing the non-theatrical deals currently. Apart from Mega fans, the entire Telugu cinema is eagerly waiting for official updates on Peddi and Vishwambara soon. Both these films are expected to release in a gap of less than a month.

Previous One More Shock for Jailer2
else

TRENDING

image
Peddi and Vishwambara: Tollywood is Waiting
image
One More Shock for Jailer2
image
Sahu Garapati delivers a 100 cr blockbuster in Malayalam

Latest

image
Peddi and Vishwambara: Tollywood is Waiting
image
One More Shock for Jailer2
image
Sahu Garapati delivers a 100 cr blockbuster in Malayalam
image
YSRCP Struggles to Respond On Mavigun: Rachamallu Hits Sharmila While She Slams Botsa’s Drama
image
Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Review

Most Read

image
YSRCP Struggles to Respond On Mavigun: Rachamallu Hits Sharmila While She Slams Botsa’s Drama
image
Chandrababu Warns Ministers After Cabinet Agenda Leak
image
Fly91 Launches Vijayawada-Hyderabad Flights, Gulf Relief Services Announced

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses