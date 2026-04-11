Peddi and Vishwambara: Tollywood is Waiting

Mega fans are eagerly waiting for an official update from the teams of Peddi and Vishwambara about the release dates. Speculations say that Peddi will not hit the screens as per the plan on April 30th. The team is currently tightlipped and they are expected to issue a statement soon. The promotions of the film too are kept on hold and the pending shoot from the team is delayed. Netflix is in talks and the film is expected to release in June. At the same time, the entire Telugu cinema is waiting for the release of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara.

Rumors say that the film releases on July 10th but the team hasn’t made any statement. There are no official updates coming from the team. Vishwambara is already delayed by more than a year and a half. Mega fans are waiting for an official update from the team. The makers are closing the non-theatrical deals currently. Apart from Mega fans, the entire Telugu cinema is eagerly waiting for official updates on Peddi and Vishwambara soon. Both these films are expected to release in a gap of less than a month.