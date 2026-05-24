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Home > Movie News

Peddi Bhopal Event becomes Talk of India

Published on May 24, 2026 by nymisha

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Peddi Bhopal Event becomes Talk of India

Ram Charan and Janhvi at Peddi Aawaz Event (9)

Mega Power Star Ram Charan has showcased his incredible craze in North India with his recent Peddi Ka Aawaz Bhopal Event. The lakhs of people attending the event has become a huge turning point in the promotions of the film. While songs, glimpses and trailer have set the stage excellently, the event made the path clear for Peddi take over.

After RRR, North audiences have been following Ram Charan’s films closely and it is evident with more than one lakh people turning up in Bhopal. No other South Indian hero’s film event saw such a massive attendance and it proves the ultimate craze of Charan. With just one event, the craze for the film has increased by multi-folds and the anticipation across India has reached a peak level.

National Media is in shock looking at the massive success of the event and they have been talking about it. This is like an indication of box office tsunami, that Peddi is going to create upon release on 4th June. The craze is real, the anticipation is high and the tone set by the event is celebratory.

The Hellallallo video song released today, is gaining huge popularity and blockbuster response all over. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru on a massive scale, the rural sports drama will be an inspiring tale of a cross-over athlete. AR Rahman composed music for the film and Janhvi Kapoor is playing the leading lady.

Next Hai Re: Aniesh, Anaswara’s Budding Romance Previous Dulquer and Pooja look admirable in DQ41
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