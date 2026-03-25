x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Peddi: Charan’s Power-Packed Birthday Blast

Published on March 25, 2026 by nethra

TRENDING

image
The Paradise: Nani Delighted with the Buzz
image
Ippasara Debate Sparks Uproar in Telangana Assembly
image
Peddi: Charan’s Power-Packed Birthday Blast
image
Rakasa Trailer: Fun and Fantasy Loaded
image
Ajith to Make a Documentary

Peddi: Charan’s Power-Packed Birthday Blast

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27th is all set to become a high-voltage celebration, thanks to a massive surprise lined up from his Pan-India extravaganza Peddi. The makers have officially confirmed that a special blast will be dropped in 2 more days, amplifying the already sky-high anticipation surrounding the film.

The film’s first glimpse, loaded with mass appeal and emotional undertones, received overwhelming appreciation across the country. Adding to the momentum, the first two tracks composed by AR Rahman have become chart-toppers, further fueling nationwide excitement.

Director Buchi Babu Sana, who impressed audiences with his debut, is crafting Peddi with tremendous ambition. This project marks his first collaboration with Ram Charan, and the filmmaker is reportedly treating it as a career-defining venture, blending intense drama, sports elements, and rustic action on a grand scale.

Team Peddi issued a statement on Charan’s injury. “An update regarding @AlwaysRamCharan Garu’s injury on the sets of #Peddi. We promise everything is safe and on track ❤️ Kindly do not speculate. Thank you.”

Bankrolled by Vriddhi Cinemas and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, Peddi is locked for a worldwide theatrical release on April 30th.

Next Ippasara Debate Sparks Uproar in Telangana Assembly Previous Rakasa Trailer: Fun and Fantasy Loaded
else

TRENDING

image
The Paradise: Nani Delighted with the Buzz
image
Peddi: Charan’s Power-Packed Birthday Blast
image
Rakasa Trailer: Fun and Fantasy Loaded

Latest

image
The Paradise: Nani Delighted with the Buzz
image
Ippasara Debate Sparks Uproar in Telangana Assembly
image
Peddi: Charan’s Power-Packed Birthday Blast
image
Rakasa Trailer: Fun and Fantasy Loaded
image
Ajith to Make a Documentary

Most Read

image
Ippasara Debate Sparks Uproar in Telangana Assembly
image
Jagan’s Narrative: Backing Women’s Reservation While Facing Heat Over Credit Claims
image
Andhra Pradesh Moves Ahead with Major Ward Reorganisation Across Urban Local Bodies

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire