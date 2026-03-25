Peddi: Charan’s Power-Packed Birthday Blast

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27th is all set to become a high-voltage celebration, thanks to a massive surprise lined up from his Pan-India extravaganza Peddi. The makers have officially confirmed that a special blast will be dropped in 2 more days, amplifying the already sky-high anticipation surrounding the film.

The film’s first glimpse, loaded with mass appeal and emotional undertones, received overwhelming appreciation across the country. Adding to the momentum, the first two tracks composed by AR Rahman have become chart-toppers, further fueling nationwide excitement.

Director Buchi Babu Sana, who impressed audiences with his debut, is crafting Peddi with tremendous ambition. This project marks his first collaboration with Ram Charan, and the filmmaker is reportedly treating it as a career-defining venture, blending intense drama, sports elements, and rustic action on a grand scale.

Team Peddi issued a statement on Charan’s injury. “An update regarding @AlwaysRamCharan Garu’s injury on the sets of #Peddi. We promise everything is safe and on track ❤️ Kindly do not speculate. Thank you.”

Bankrolled by Vriddhi Cinemas and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, Peddi is locked for a worldwide theatrical release on April 30th.