Peddi Date for Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

Ram Charan’s Peddi happens to be the most awaited film from Telugu cinema that will have a pan-Indian release next year. The first single ‘Chikiri Chikiri’s is a stupendous hit and it is on the top of the music charts. Charan and his team will complete the major shoot of the film by December and the pending work will be completed by January. The film has been announced for March 27th release and the team will comfortably complete all the post-production work on time. But the speculations say that the film’s release is pushed to May 2026.

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh will hit the screens on March 26th or 27th and will take up Peddi release date as per the speculations. Y Ravi Shankar, the producer of Ustaad Bhagat Singh has clarified recently a couple of times that the film will release in March. This added strength to the speculations. An official announcement is awaited. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar and the film is a mass entertainer and presents Pawan Kalyan in the role of a cop.