Peddi First Shot: Ram Charan shines in a Mass Avatar

The first shot of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi has been unveiled today. The first shot is impressive with a lot of whistle worthy moments for fans. Ram Charan is presented in a new look and his presence is appealing and makes the impact. Peddi is said to be a sports drama set in rural backdrop and the glimpse generates the needed buzz. Rathnavelu’s cinematography work, AR Rahman’s background score and Buchi Babu’s vision stands out.

The last shot is very impressive and Peddi’s glimpse keeps the expectations big on the film. The shoot of the film will be wrapped up this year and the makers announced that the film will have a March 27th release across the globe. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and the actress joined the sets of the film recently. Venkata Satish Kilaru is making his debut as producer with Peddi. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are presenting the film. Ram Charan built the look of an athlete for Peddi.