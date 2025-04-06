x
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
Peddi First Shot: Ram Charan shines in a Mass Avatar

Published on April 6, 2025 by nymisha

Peddi First Shot: Ram Charan shines in a Mass Avatar

The first shot of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi has been unveiled today. The first shot is impressive with a lot of whistle worthy moments for fans. Ram Charan is presented in a new look and his presence is appealing and makes the impact. Peddi is said to be a sports drama set in rural backdrop and the glimpse generates the needed buzz. Rathnavelu’s cinematography work, AR Rahman’s background score and Buchi Babu’s vision stands out.

The last shot is very impressive and Peddi’s glimpse keeps the expectations big on the film. The shoot of the film will be wrapped up this year and the makers announced that the film will have a March 27th release across the globe. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and the actress joined the sets of the film recently. Venkata Satish Kilaru is making his debut as producer with Peddi. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are presenting the film. Ram Charan built the look of an athlete for Peddi.

