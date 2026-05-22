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Home > Movie News

Peddi Hellallallo Promo: Charan, Shruti, Janhvi stun with their moves

Published on May 22, 2026 by swathy

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Peddi Hellallallo Promo: Charan, Shruti, Janhvi stun with their moves

Peddi Hellallallo Promo: Charan, Shruti, Janhvi stun with their moves

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is setting the internet on fire with the promo of the special song “Hellallallo” from his highly anticipated film, Peddi. The anticipation for this project is phenomenal, especially after its theatrical trailer became the most viewed in Telugu Cinema within 24 hours. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the sports drama has become the most awaited release in Indian Cinema.

The Hellallallo promo released today is going berserk on social media, highlighting the scintillating chemistry between Ram Charan and Shruti Haasan. The duo is burning the dance floor together after a decade, having last shared the screen in Yevadu. Janhvi Kapoor will also dance with Charan in the song.

As highly revered dancers, their energetic moves to music composer A.R. Rahman’s beats are destined to be sensational on the big screen. The catchy hook step is predicted to become a massive trend on reels and whole song is going to be eye feast. A.R. Rahman will perform the song live in Bhopal on May 23, during official launch.

Director Buchi Babu Sana is receiving immense praise for his gripping story and his ability to blend raw emotions into a sports narrative. To bring this vision to life, Ram Charan underwent a staggering physical transformation. He shifted from a lean physique needed for a cricketer to bulking up impressively to portray a wrestler and a runner. With huge anticipation and heightened buzz, Peddi is set to release on 4th June.

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