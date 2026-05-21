Peddi is a character that should be in textbooks – Buchi Babu

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is pushing the Indian Cinema to next level with his cross-over athlete emotional drama, Peddi. Already, the movie hype, buzz and anticipation have reached sky level. Now, he interacted with director Buchi Babu Sana in a lighter vein conversation, “Driving Through Peddi Memories”.

Recently released Trailer of the film, created a massive impact on social media, becoming highest viewed trailer in 24 hours for Telugu Cinema, ever. Speaking about the character, Buchi Babu stated that Sukumar encouraged him to develop the story when he narrated the plotline and from the beginning, he wanted Ram Charan as Peddi.

He further said, “I think manifestation is real and I am a big example for that. Today, just a two-film old director is sitting beside Charan garu, after directing his second film with him. For youngsters, who tend to give up after one failure and few hardships, Peddi will remain a big inspiration. It proved that honesty and manifestation will work big time. The character should be in text books for children to fight against hardships and become successful.”

Ram Charan echoed similar sentiments and stated that he was bowled over by the honesty in the script upon first narration. He stated that going through physical transformations for a cricketer body from tribal village to Wrestler body to athlete body took a toll on him but he loved every part of it. He remarked that Delhi portions drained him emotionally, but he felt a positive energy throughout that kept him motivated to deliver his best.

He lovingly complained that due to Buchi Babu’s over enthusiasm he needs to get his hand checked as wrestling portions weakened his nerves. Buchi Babu revealed that he felt AR Rahman’s BGM has taken the movie to another level and stated that from June 4th, he is expecting audiences to fall in love with Peddi everywhere. Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing this massive film as his debut venture with Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in prominent roles.