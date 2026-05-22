x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Peddi is an Acid Test for Mythri in Nizam

Published on May 22, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Peddi is an Acid Test for Mythri in Nizam
image
World of Rao Bahadur: Fascinating, Intelligent and Immersive
image
Cockroach Janata Party Takes Over Social Media and Leaves Political Giants Behind
image
All Eyes on Peddi Ticket Hike
image
Thaman promises a fresh and breezy first single from Itllu Arjuna

Peddi is an Acid Test for Mythri in Nizam

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers established their own distribution house in Nizam and there are several challenging situations from the past few years. Though Mythri emerged as a favorite one for many, the distribution house suffered setbacks because of the debacles in the recent months. Mythri Film Distributors has acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of Peddi for a fancy price. Amid several challenges and mistakes done for previous films like Raja Saab and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, they have to bounce back with Peddi.

Mythri has to revive their Nizam business with Peddi. They also will face challenges from the exhibitors because of the ongoing percentage model for theatres. Several key issues have to be resolved before the release of Peddi to ensure a grand release for the film. Leaving the controversies aside, it is an acid test for Mythri Film Distributors and they have to deliver their best and prove their stamina by bringing a grand release of the film.

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu and is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are the lead actors in this action-packed sports drama.

Previous World of Rao Bahadur: Fascinating, Intelligent and Immersive
else

TRENDING

image
Peddi is an Acid Test for Mythri in Nizam
image
World of Rao Bahadur: Fascinating, Intelligent and Immersive
image
All Eyes on Peddi Ticket Hike

Latest

image
Peddi is an Acid Test for Mythri in Nizam
image
World of Rao Bahadur: Fascinating, Intelligent and Immersive
image
Cockroach Janata Party Takes Over Social Media and Leaves Political Giants Behind
image
All Eyes on Peddi Ticket Hike
image
Thaman promises a fresh and breezy first single from Itllu Arjuna

Most Read

image
Cockroach Janata Party Takes Over Social Media and Leaves Political Giants Behind
image
Why Is Vijayasai Reddy Already Worried About 2029 Elections?
image
Andhra Pradesh Battles Blistering Heat Amid Major Power Disruptions

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album