Peddi is an Acid Test for Mythri in Nizam

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers established their own distribution house in Nizam and there are several challenging situations from the past few years. Though Mythri emerged as a favorite one for many, the distribution house suffered setbacks because of the debacles in the recent months. Mythri Film Distributors has acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of Peddi for a fancy price. Amid several challenges and mistakes done for previous films like Raja Saab and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, they have to bounce back with Peddi.

Mythri has to revive their Nizam business with Peddi. They also will face challenges from the exhibitors because of the ongoing percentage model for theatres. Several key issues have to be resolved before the release of Peddi to ensure a grand release for the film. Leaving the controversies aside, it is an acid test for Mythri Film Distributors and they have to deliver their best and prove their stamina by bringing a grand release of the film.

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu and is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are the lead actors in this action-packed sports drama.