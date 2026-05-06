Peddi Is One-Of-A-Kind Film, Offers Intense Emotional Ride

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s Pan-India film Peddi is set to hit the screens in about a month, on June 4th, and the team is going all out with promotions. Meanwhile, production designer Avinash Kolla has shared his views about the movie.

Avinash revealed his very first reaction after hearing the story from director Buchi Babu Sana. “After the director narrated the plot, I couldn’t speak for nearly 20 minutes. I was that moved. The strength of the story alone made me realize we had to handle every element of the production design with extreme care. In my ten-year career, this is the first time a story has excited me this much.”

Peddi is a period drama set in Vizianagaram between the 1970s and ’80s. In the first glimpse, Ram Charan is seen playing cricket, but Avinash clarifies that the film bears no resemblance to the Bollywood sports classic Lagaan. “Lagaan is set in the British era, whereas Peddi unfolds in the ’70s and ’80s. When you watch the cricket portions here, you’ll feel the same raw authenticity you’d see in local kids playing near the fields- completely real and unfiltered.”

Speaking about Charan’s injury during the shoot, Avinash shared, “It happened during a wrestling sequence. Even then, he returned to the set immediately because any delay would disrupt the schedules of the entire team. His dedication is truly commendable.”

The production designer believes the film will deeply touch audiences. “Peddi is a one-of-its-kind film. When you walk out of the theatre, your eyes will definitely be moist. It delivers a powerful emotional journey. Sukumar recently said Charan’s performance surpasses Rangasthalam- that’s how strong this story is.”

Avinash also expressed his happiness over Ram Charan appreciating his work on Peddi.