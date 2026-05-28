Peddi Is Someone Who Can Make Big Difference: Charan

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s rooted pan-India entertainer Peddi will hit theatres in exactly one week, on June 4th. As part of the promotional tour, the team interacted with the media in Delhi today.

Producer Venkata Satish Kilaru expressed pride in backing such a massive film for his debut. “This is a very rooted, emotional, and entertaining story made on a grand scale. Peddi is like a whole different universe,” he said.

Janhvi Kapoor described director Buchi Babu Sana as a “small-sized power pack.” She added, “Working with Ram Charan was an amazing and wonderful experience. I feel like I got to know a lot about him as a person. The rowdy energy you see in the trailer and in Peddi’s character. He’s nothing like that in real life.”

She further spoke about her role: “The character I play is full of fire. This is a powerhouse, massy, deeply rooted film. It’s made in India, for India, and I’m very proud of how rooted it is. We made this movie with complete sincerity.”

Ram Charan stated that every member of the team worked with wholehearted dedication. “We’re lucky to have a committed producer, a passionate director, and a legend like AR Rahman, while Boman Irani and Divyenndu were exceptional. Consciously or unconsciously, we worked with full sincerity for two and a half years. It’s a good film, a great entertainer, with uplifting moments that will inspire you.”

He also spoke about the changing landscape of filmmaking in the South. “South Indian films are no longer urban-driven; they’re deeply earthy and rooted, and these stories are doing extremely well. Our Indian archery team is made up of tribal athletes who naturally possess archery skills. It’s wonderful that the chairman discovered that talent, those villages, and those clans.”

Charan recalled a recent conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “When I met him in Delhi, he asked about the film. I told him, ‘Just like Viksit Bharat empowers villages, this film carries a similar message.’ He shared how, during a campaign in West Bengal, they saw boys from a tiny village- jerseys on top, langotas below, practising football. Fifty years ago, a man named Mohammed from that same village played for the Indian team. Today, more than eighty players from there play professional football. One person can make a huge impact. Peddi is one such person, a man from a small tribal region who creates a big difference.”

Ram Charan also requested families to bring their children to the theatres to watch Peddi, assuring them they would not be disappointed.