Peddi: Janhvi Adds Spice To Village Belle Look

Published on March 6, 2026 by nymisha

Peddi: Janhvi Adds Spice To Village Belle Look

The team of Peddi, starring Mega Power Star Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu Sana under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, unveiled a special poster of Janhvi Kapoor on the occasion of her birthday.

The new poster showcases Janhvi in a vibrant rural-inspired look with a modern twist. She wears a maroon blouse paired with a matching lehenga, confidently showcasing her midriff while retaining a traditional charm.

Seated beside a jeep against a dimly lit backdrop, Janhvi adds a stylish edge and spice to the village belle look, exuding both grace and attitude while hinting at the strong personality of her character. She is seen adjusting her round red-tinted sunglasses, with her loose hair and confident body language enhancing the appeal.

As the film gears up for its release on April 30, the team is leaving no stone unturned in promotions. The First Shot glimpse, posters, and two songs from the film have received an exceptional response, raising the buzz significantly.

Next Srikanth Odela's Evolution: Dasara To Paradise Previous Sree Vishnu's Mrithyunjay Review
